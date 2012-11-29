Joe Jackson, the 83-year-old father of the late pop star Michael Jackson, has suffered a mild stroke, a spokeswoman for the family told the Associated Press.

According to Angel Howansky, Jackson was driven to a Las Vegas hospital on Wednesday, Nov. 28, after he experienced trouble standing and moving. He also complained of having pains in his head.

Howansky added, however, that the famed patriarch was feeling better on Thursday and expected to be released from the hospital sometime on Friday. CNN reports that he is "in very good spirits."

Jackson's wife, Katherine, is reportedly en route to Sin City -- where her husband has a home -- to be with him. (Katherine lives full time in California, where she looks after her late son's three children, Paris, 15, Prince, 14, and Blanket, 10.)

This is reportedly the third stroke for Jackson in five years.

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Michael Jackson's Father, Joe Jackson, Suffers Mild Stroke