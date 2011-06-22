WASHINGTON (AP) -- A former general manager for Michael Jackson has pleaded guilty for failing to file tax returns during the time she worked for the late pop star.

The Justice Department says Raymone Bain failed to pay income taxes owed from 2006 through 2008. During that period, she was responsible for daily operations of the Michael Jackson Co., including financial, public relations and marketing tasks.

Court documents put the tax loss between $200,000 and $400,000.

Bain pleaded guilty to two counts in federal court Wednesday. She could face up to a year in prison and a $100,000 fine for failing to file a federal tax return in 2008, and up to six months in prison and a $5,000 fine for failure to file a District of Columbia tax return in 2008.