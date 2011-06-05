BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) -- The jacket Michael Jackson wore in his "Thriller" video is hitting the auction block.

Auction administrator Darren Julien says the red and black leather jacket is "the most recognized and significant piece of pop culture" to come up for sale, and he expects it to fetch at least $200,000 at the Music Icons auction on June 25 and 26 at Julien's Auctions in Beverly Hills.

Other Jackson items on the block include the wig he wore when he announced his ill-fated "This Is It" concert series, his shirt from the "Scream" video and the battered mailbox from the Carolwood Drive estate where Jackson died at age 50 in 2009.

The Music Icons sale also includes memorabilia from Madonna, Bruce Springsteen, Frank Sinatra, Johnny Cash and Elvis Presley, among others.