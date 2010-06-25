As family, friends and fans worldwide marked the one-year anniversary of Michael Jackson's death, several items connected to the late King of Pop were sold at an auction held on Thursday and Friday.

Jackson's Swarovski crystal glove worn on his Victory tour sold for $190,000, while his Victory tour jacket sold for $66,000 and his Victory tour shirt sold for $56,250 at Julien's Auctions Music Icons auction at Planet Hollywood Resort and Casino in Las Vegas. A signed "Beat It" jacket sold for $132,000, and an early military jacket belonging to Jackson sold for $102,000.

Other highlights of the auction included an autograph signed by the King of Pop on the day before he died, which sold for $21,000, and a pair of stage-worn loafers sold for $90,000.

