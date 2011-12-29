Entertainment Tonight.

Looks like Michael Jordan will be getting fitted for yet another ring. This time for his engagement.

The Associated Press reports that the former NBA player and current owner of the Charlotte Bobcats popped the question over the Christmas weekend.

Michael and his fiance, Cuban-American model Yvette Prieto, have been dating for three years.

MORE: Mel Gibson's Costly Divorce

This will be M.J.'s second marriage after his 17-year marriage to Juanita Vanoy ended in a major divorce payout in 2006.

MORE: Top 10 Biggest Divorce Payouts

Related stories on ETonline.com:Russell & Katy: Trouble in Paradise?

ET to GO: Steven Tyler Engaged