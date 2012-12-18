Ke$ha's song is taken off the radio, John Krasinski promotes Promised Land and Michael Kors says "Auf Wiedersehen": See what Us Weekly's preferred partners are buzzing about in this Tuesday's roundup!

After 10 years as a judge on Project Runway, Michael Kors is leaving the Lifetime show and fellow designer Zac Posen is replacing him. (Fashionista)

Les Miserables, The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey, and more: check out the 10 must-see movies of the holiday season. (ET Online)

Ellen DeGeneres dedicates her show to the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting victims. Watch her emotional video message. (Just Jared)

Take a look at the top 10 viral YouTube videos of 2012. (Zap2It)

Girls, Mad Men and more: see the top 10 best TV shows of 2012. (The Daily Beast)

Watch an interview with John Krasinksi about his "surreal" experience working with Matt Damon on Promised Land. (PopSugar)

Still looking for the perfect present? Buy a Jon Hamm coloring book! (Vulture)

Ke$ha's "Die Young" song pulled off the radio after SandyHook Elementary School shooting. (The Stir)

Before and after! See the cast of The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey with and without makeup. (toofab)

