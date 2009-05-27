Lindsay Lohan's father is happy that the star is back on track with her life, he tells E! News Wednesday.

A few weeks after the 22-year-old actress landed a movie role, he says that she "has another chance now."

Still, he warns that it could all come to an end if Lohan -- who was cast in the indie-fantasy comedy The Other Side a few weeks ago -- gets back together with ex-girlfriend Samantha Ronson.

"If Sam does come back in her life," he says, "it is all going to go downhill."

Things have been downhill for Michael as well.

He recently pleaded not guilty in a Long Island court to threatening to kill fiancée Erin Muller. Lohan, 49, is facing a misdemeanor charge of aggravated harassment for a March 18 altercation.

"He allegedly called Erin Muller on the telephone and stated ... that he would kill her and himself if Erin Muller left him," said a spokesman for the Suffolk County D.A.

The charge, which was first reported by the New York Post, was blown out of proportion, he says.

"By no means did I threaten to cause harm to Erin or myself," he says. "As a matter of fact, Erin even told the court that she didn't want to pursue anything. It's all going to be dropped... It's an example of how people twist things."

He adds that his fiancee actually called him in distress.

"A person she thought was her friend violated her in a way that I don't want to describe," he says. "When I found out the truth it didn't

sit well with me."

Michael surrendered for arrest in April, but he remains free on his own recognizance pending a June 10 court date.