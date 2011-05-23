BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) -- Lindsay Lohan's father has pleaded not guilty to attacking his ex-girlfriend during an argument earlier this year in California.

RELATED: Celebrity love child scandals

Michael Lohan entered the plea to misdemeanor domestic violence battery Monday in Beverly Hills.

He was arrested in March after his ex-girlfriend, Kate Major, accused him of abusing her and preventing her from calling police.

RELATED: Find out which celebs were at Cannes

Michael Lohan's attorney says his client is looking forward to resolving the case and sorting out the conflicting stories of the events that led up to his arrest. A trial is scheduled for July 5.

The Lohan family patriarch has a fractious relationship with his movie star daughter and has a history of arrests in New York after his ex-girlfriends accused him of harassment.

If convicted, the 51-year-old could spend up to a year in jail.

RELATED: See which celebs have been out and about