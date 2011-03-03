Michael Lohan and Michaele Salahi are among the troubled celebs set to star on season five of VH1's "Celebrity Rehab."

Actress Bai Ling, Long Island lolita Amy Fisher and "Baywatch" alum Jeremy Jackson will join Lohan and Salahi for the 21-day detox lead by Dr. Drew Pinsky, the network confirms to UsMagazine.com. The stars will undergo treatment at The Pasadena Recovery Center in Pasadena, Calif.

While specifics about their addictions have not been revealed, Lohan has long struggled with drugs and alcohol and had recently announced plans to open his own "faith-based" rehab clinic in Los Angeles.

"After seeing what my daughter, myself and other people I know have been through, it has led me to realize this is my calling and purpose in life," he told Us in September. "The basis of the rehab will be that there is a God; that good conquers evil ... all I want to do is open this place and see my family, Dina and my children in a good place. When that day comes, I am done I am finished."

