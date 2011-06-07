Dr. Drew Pinsky has a new group of celebrity patients to tend to.

Michael Lohan and Sean Young are two of the nine stars set to appear on VH1's "Celebrity Rehab," the network announced Tuesday.

Joining Lohan and "Blade Runner'"s Young for Rehab's fifth installment -- which chronicles their treatment at Pinsky's Pasadena Recovery Center -- are baseball player Dwight "Doc" Gooden, the "Long Island Lolita" Amy Fisher, former Guns 'n Roses rocker Steven Adler (making his second appearance in "Rehab"), actress Bai Ling, "Survivor" contestant Jessica "Sugar" Kiper and Baywatch's Jeremy Jackson.

While specifics about their addictions have not been revealed, Lindsay's famous father, Michael, has long struggled with drugs and alcohol and had recently announced plans to open his own "faith-based" rehab clinic in Los Angeles.

"After seeing what my daughter, myself and other people I know have been through, it has led me to realize this is my calling and purpose in life," he told Us Weekly in September. "The basis of the rehab will be that there is a God; that good conquers evil...all I want to do is open this place and see my family, Dina and my children in a good place. When that day comes, I am done I am finished."

"Celebrity Rehab"'s new patients will be guided through their 21-day detox by Pinsky, counselor Bob Forrest and resident technician Shelly Sprague starting June 26 on VH1.

