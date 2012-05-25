"Spinal Tap" star Michael McKean has taken his first steps since he was knocked down by a car on Tuesday.

The veteran funnyman broke his leg and suffered facial lacerations after a car reportedly mounted a curb in New York and struck him.

He was taken to St. Luke's Hospital and returned to his Twitter page late on Wednesday to assure fans he was recovering well.

And now his actress wife, Annette O'Toole, has revealed McKean is tentatively walking again following the accident.

In a post on her Twitter page, she writes, "Surgery went great. He took 4 steps just now. Sitting in chair. Very good attitude."