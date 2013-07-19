Michael Moore and wife Kathleen Glynn are going in different directions. The Oscar-winning documentarian has filed for divorce from his wife of 21 years, according to court documents obtained by Michigan-based news site M Live.

In the complaint filed in Antrium County Circuit on June 21, Moore, 59, said he and Glynn no longer lived together in their home in Michigan's Torch Lake. He also stated that there is "no reasonable likelihood that the marriage can be preserved."

The couple, who are both natives of Flint, Mich., have no children together. Glynn is a producer who worked with Moore on the documentaries Bowling for Columbine, Fahrenheit 9/11, Sicko and Capitalism: A Love Story.

According to CelebrityNetWorth.com, Moore has an estimated worth of $50 million. A final divorce hearing is set for Sept. 10.

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Michael Moore, Wife Kathleen Glynn Divorcing After 21 Years