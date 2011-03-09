Another place the infamous White House party crasher isn't welcome --VH1's "Celebrity Rehab."

According to a rep for the show, Michaele Salahi mislead producers about the nature of her addiction. "The treatment program that 'Celebrity Rehab' documents is intended for individuals with substance abuse and addiction issues," a rep said in a statement to UsMagazine.com. "Producers were advised that Michaele Salahi met the criteria to be treated in this setting. However, professional assessments found that she did not meet such criteria."

Turns out, Michaele wasn't actually addicted to anything. Husband Tareq Salahi's claim: his wife needed treatment to deal with the stress of managing her multiple sclerosis. When producers realized she lied to them, they fired the Real Housewives of DC star, 45.

Now Tareq is on the warpath. "Michaele was fired due to her health condition, which is a violation of the Americans with Disabilities Act," his lawyers said in a statement to TMZ.

Nabbing the newly vacated spot? EW.com reports actress Sean Young will replace Michaele, joining Baywatch alum Jeremy Jackson, actress Bai Ling, Gun 'N Roses drummer Steven Adler and Long Island lolita Amy Fisher.

