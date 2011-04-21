Rocker Bret Michaels has stepped in to replace comedian Jerry Seinfeld after the comic upset Donald Trump by pulling out of his son's charity golf tournament.

Trump blasted Seinfeld after the funnyman dropped out of the upcoming benefit for the Eric Trump Foundation over the tycoon's ongoing questions about President Barack Obama's citizenship.

RELATED: Bret Michaels Proposes to Longtime Girlfriend

The real estate tycoon, who is considering a possible presidential run, fired off an angry letter to Seinfeld on April 20, telling him he ought to be "ashamed" for withdrawing from the gala, benefiting the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

RELATED: Rocker Bret Michaels has successful heart surgery

Seinfeld's spot has been filled by Poison singer Michaels, who won Trump's "Celebrity Apprentice" TV challenge in 2010.

Michaels says, "Donald Trump and his family have been wonderful to me, and St. Jude's Children's Hospital is one of my favorite charities, so I'm honored to have been asked by Eric and the rest of the Trump family to be a part of this event and help raise money for such an admirable cause."

RELATED: Bret Michaels Sues the Tony Awards

And commenting on Seinfeld's decision to pull out of the event, the rocker adds, "We should never allow the spirit of generosity to be overshadowed by divisive political beliefs."