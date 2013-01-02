WASHINGTON (AP) — NPR says Michele Norris is returning to the network in a new role after a leave of absence from the afternoon news show "All Things Considered."

Norris stepped down from the show in October 2011 when her husband took a senior role in President Barack Obama's re-election campaign. NPR says Norris will return to the network as a host and special correspondent. She will focus in part on fostering conversations about race with "The Race Card Project," which she has developed while on sabbatical.

NPR says Audie Cornish will remain as co-host of "All Things Considered," replacing Norris. Rachel Martin will be the permanent host of "Weekend Edition Sunday," replacing Cornish.

Norris joined NPR in 2002 to host "All Things Considered." She will return to the air in February.