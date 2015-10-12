A man has one "special need," according to Michelle Duggar, and only his wife can take care of it. That's why Michelle believes a gal needs to be "joyfully available" for sex with her husband, whether she's exhausted -- or even pregnant.

The 49-year-old reality star and mega-mom of 19 shared this and other tidbits of advice for new brides on the family website last week, recounting what she calls "the best" advice she was ever given about marriage.

"'Anyone can iron Jim Bob's shirt, anybody can make lunch for him," Michelle writes that her friend once told her. "He can get his lunch somewhere else. But you are the only one who can meet that special need that he has in his life for intimacy. You're it. You're the only one.'"

She went on to write that "... when you are exhausted at the end of the day, maybe from dealing with little ones, and you fall into bed so exhausted at night, don't forget about him because you and he are the only ones who can have that time together. No one else in the world can meet that need.'"

The "19 Kids and Counting" star added that her friend had suggested she should "be available, and not just available, but be joyfully available for" her hubby at all times.

"Smile and be willing to say, 'Yes, sweetie I am here for you,' no matter what, even though you may be exhausted and big pregnant and you may not feel like he feels. 'I'm still here for you and I'm going to meet that need because I know it's a need for you,'" she wrote, adding that her needs get met in return, even though they're different.

"He will sit there and listen to everything I need to tell him because he knows that I'm there for him, too. I'm meeting his needs, he's meeting my needs," she opined. "We're willing to be there for each other. And each one of us has different needs in a marriage relationship and that's what's so precious."

Before moving on to other topics of marriage advice, Michelle wrote that she plans to tell her daughter, Jill, who recently welcomed a baby boy, "she's got to be a wife first and then later, Lord willing, she'll be a mother."

"It's not just me and the Lord," Michelle warmed, "it's me and the Lord and my husband."

In the wake of revelations that Josh Duggar molested numerous girls including his sisters when he was a teen, Jill Duggar, one of his victims, has said she's focusing on motherhood rather than the scandal.

MORE ON WONDERWALL:

The Duggar family's highs and lows

A year in the life of the Duggars

The Duggars' best Instagram moments