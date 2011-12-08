Sad news for the Duggar family.

Michelle Duggar suffered a miscarriage on Thursday, her husband, Jim Bob, told Us Weekly. The "19 Kids and Counting" parents were expecting their 20th child in April.

"Earlier today at a routine doctor's appointment, Michelle and I received the sad news that we lost the baby," Jim Bob told Us. "Michelle is resting comfortably at home with the support of the entire family. We are grateful for all the thoughts and prayers, but ask for privacy during this difficult time."

Based in Tontitown, Ark., the Duggars are already parents to Joshua, 23 (who is married with two kids of his own), twins Jana and John-David, 21; Jill, 20; Jessa, 19; Jinger, 17; Joseph, 16; Josiah, 15; Joy-Anna, 14; twins Jedidiah and Jeremiah, 12; Jason, 11; James, 10; Justin, 8; Jackson, 7; Johanna, 6; Jennifer, 4; and Jordyn, 3, and Josie, almost 2.

Michelle, 45, and Jim Bob's 19th child, Josie, was born premature (at 25 weeks) in December 2009. Offering an update on her little one on her blog last month, Michelle, wrote, "A lot of people have asked would we consider having more children after what we went through with Josie. That experience was one of the scariest things we have ever walked through as a family. We thank God, and are grateful for the many prayers offered on Josie's behalf. What a miracle she is, our little sunshine, she is doing wonderful!"

