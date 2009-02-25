WASHINGTON (AP) -- This isn't just another wag-the-tail story: The Obamas are getting a dog in April.

First lady Michelle Obama tells People magazine that the target date for the arrival of the family pet is after her daughters' spring break trip in April, though 7-year-old Sasha is convinced the dog is coming April 1.

Mrs. Obama also says she favors Portuguese Water Dogs.

The family has been going back and forth on possible names. Among the two Mrs. Obama mentioned and nixed Frank and Moose.

Barack Obama and his wife had promised their daughters, Sasha and 10-year-old Malia, that they would get a dog if he were elected president.

The interview with Mrs. Obama appears in Friday's editions of People.

