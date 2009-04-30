Michelle Obama: I Walk the Dog
Entertainment Tonight.First Lady Michelle Obama says that she's handling some of the puppy responsibilities intended for her daughters Sasha and Malia!
"Even though the kids are supposed to do a lot of the work, I'm still up at 5:15 a.m. taking my dog out," the First Lady said Thursday at a luncheon, reports People.com. "So for everyone who has a child asking for a puppy -- you have to want the dog," she added to laughter.
Last week, Mrs. Obama admitted that Bo, a six-month-old Portuguese water dog, is "kind of crazy."
