Entertainment Tonight.First Lady Michelle Obama says that she's handling some of the puppy responsibilities intended for her daughters Sasha and Malia!

"Even though the kids are supposed to do a lot of the work, I'm still up at 5:15 a.m. taking my dog out," the First Lady said Thursday at a luncheon, reports People.com. "So for everyone who has a child asking for a puppy -- you have to want the dog," she added to laughter.

Last week, Mrs. Obama admitted that Bo, a six-month-old Portuguese water dog, is "kind of crazy."