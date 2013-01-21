Inauguration Day may technically be President Obama's big day, but on Monday, Jan. 21, the second-term president was nearly upstaged by the three gorgeous women sitting directly behind him.

Michelle Obama, 49, showed off her newly styled hairdo and bangs during the day's ceremonies, wearing a deep blue-and-black custom Thom Browne coat and dress. She completed the outfit with a pair of J.Crew heels.

"It's overwhelming … It is one of those rare moments in someone's career that you will always remember," Browne told the New York Times in a recent interview. "There's not a word that can really describe it. It's just amazing."

"She's such a strong woman," he continued. "I wanted her to feel good in it and to feel comfortable, strong, feminine and beautiful."

Michelle previously helped catapult young designer Jason Wu into the spotlight at the 2009 Inaugural Ball when she wore a stunning white one-shoulder frock by his design.

The Obamas' two daughters Sasha, 11, and Malia, 15, also showed off their evolving fashion prowess in dresses by Kate Spade and J.Crew, respectively.

Sasha donned a periwinkle "Carolyn" dress and "Patrice" coat, both from Kate Spade New York, while older sister Malia opted for a plum-colored J.Crew coat.

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Michelle Obama, Daughters Sasha And Malia: What the First Family Wore to the Presidential Inauguration