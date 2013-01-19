There are plenty of reasons to tune in for the Presidential Inaugural Committee's Kids' Concert on Saturday, Jan. 19 -- chief among them performances from Katy Perry and Alicia Keys.

First Lady Michelle Obama, 49, has just released a video to promote the event via her official YouTube page. "I can't wait for the Kids' Concert on Inauguration weekend. Katy Perry, the cast of Glee and so many other wonderful performers will be there to help us celebrate the promise of America's young people and also honor the strength and service of our nation's military families," the mother of two says.

"The big day is Saturday, Jan. 19, right here in Washington, D.C. And no matter where you live, you can watch all the fun," Michelle adds. "I hope to see you there!"

Scheduled performers include Usher, John Legend and Stevie Wonder, among others. Two days later, Beyonce, Kelly Clarkson and James Taylor will sing at President Barack Obama's official inauguration ceremony on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C.

To watch the Kids' Concert online beginning at 6 p.m. EST, click here.

