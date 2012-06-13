The real secret to Michelle Obama's famously toned biceps? Pinning. Lots and lots of pinning.

Wednesday morning, the Obama campaign announced via Twitter that the First Lady, 48, had joined the increasingly popular social networking site, Pinterest. So far, Obama has a total of sixteen images pinned to three separate boards on her page -- "Around the White House," "Great Memories," and "Father's Day"-- as well as over 7,500 followers. (The attorney and mom to Sasha, 11, and Malia, 14, follows just one other Pinterest user -- her hubby.)

PHOTOS: How the Obama family is just like Us

The Washington Post points out that Obama's GOP rival for the role of FLOTUS, Ann Romney, joined the site back in February. (Romney also boasts approximately 7,500 followers.)

We may not be looking to land a sweet White House gig anytime soon -- or have arms nearly as nice looking as Obama's -- but Us Weekly is on Pinterest too!

PHOTOS: Michelle Obama's stunning style

Click on over to our page to check out our favorite celebrity tots, A-list-inspired hairdos, red carpet looks, and more!

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Michelle Obama Joins Pinterest!