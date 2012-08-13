How did Gabby Douglas fete her gold medal-winning performance in the Women's Gymnastics Individual All-Around?

"I splurged on an Egg McMuffin at McDonald's!" the history-making athlete, 16, tells Jay Leno and Michelle Obama during her Tonight Show appearance Monday (airing on NBC at 11:35 pm).

"Egg McMuffin?" Leno presses.

"Yeah, Gabby, don't encourage him," Obama jokes. "I'm sure it was on a whole wheat McMuffin." (Obama's platform as First Lady focuses on encouraging healthy habits among young people.)

Adds FLOTUS, "You're setting me back Gabby!"

Later during the trio's chat, Leno questions Douglas about her post-Olympics life -- and whether or not it's met her expectations so far.

"Obviously you have been training your whole life and you dream about winning. How does the dream match the reality?" he asks his pint-size guest.

"I think it's very different and when I [say] different it's in a better way," Douglas explains. For example? "I never thought I would be doing the show with the First Lady, or even you Jay!"

Teases Obama, "Even you too, Jay!"

