Michelle Obama and Jason Wu are a match made in heaven. For her second inaugural ball on Jan. 21, 2013, the First Lady collaborated with the same fashion designer who created her show-stopping look four years earlier.

At the Southern Regional Inaugural Ball at the D.C. Armory in January 2009, the 49-year-old mother of two wore a custom one-shoulder, floor-length white chiffon gown by Wu. "I was over the moon," the then-fledgling designer told The New York Times. "I know I am an unusual choice for a first lady. I didn't think it was my turn yet."

Michelle donned Wu's ladylike designs numerous times during her husband Barack Obama's first term as president (most notably on the cover of Vogue's January 2009 issue).

Given their history, the politician's wife enlisted the 30-year-old designer to create her look for Barack's second inaugural ball at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center.

"When I saw it, I was just floored," Wu said on CBS This Morning Jan. 22. "I just couldn't believe that she chose me for the second time. I am so proud of it."

Designing for the First Lady is no easy task, Wu admitted. "I sent a couple sketches but we only made one dress. Red was what came to my head right away. As a designer I always have to trust my instincts," the clothier recalled. "Last time, she didn't [make suggestions], but this time I said, 'I think red is a really good color' and they said, 'Well, Mrs. Obama thinks red is a good color too. I guess we were in sync from the beginning."

"We worked pretty closely with the team to perfect the dress," Wu said of Michelle's gorgeous gown, which she paired with a Kimberly McDonald ring and Jimmy Choo shoes. "There [were] a lot of back and forth trips . . . it took a couple of months."

Wu added that he had a "wonderful" time designing a dress "that is a part of history."

