As Newtown, Conn. lays to rest the victims of Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting this week, Michelle Obama's thoughts and prayers are with the families.

On Dec. 14, gunman Adam Lanza killed his mother at her home, and then 20 children and 6 adults at a mass shooting at Sandy Hook before taking his own life. The First Lady, 48, wrote an open letter in the Hartford Courant on Friday, Dec. 21 expressing her grief.

PHOTOS: Stars we've lost in 2012

"As a mother of two young daughters, my heart aches for you and your families. Like so many Americans, I wish there were something —- anything —- I could do or say to ease your anguish."

The mom to Malia, 14, and Sasha, 11, with President Barack Obama added that she's "so proud of the outpouring of love and support that has come from every corner of America."

PHOTOS: Barack and Michelle Obama

And Michelle says the promise her husband, President Barack Obama, made during an emotional vigil in Newtown on Dec. 16 will be kept.

"As my husband has said, in the coming weeks, he will use all the powers of his office to engage citizens from across this country to find ways to prevent tragedies like this one," Michelle writes. "And please know that every minute of every day, we are thinking of you, and praying for you, and holding you and your families in our hearts as you begin the slow and wrenching work of healing and moving forward."

PHOTOS: Stars who care

She adds, "In the months and years ahead, may the memories of those beautiful children and those heroic adults be a blessing for their families, for your community, and for our country, and may God bless you all."

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Michelle Obama Writes Letter to Sandy Hook Victims: "My Heart Aches For You"