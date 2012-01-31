Is Georgina Sparks really Gossip Girl or not?

Michelle Trachtenberg keeps Us guessing!

On the 100th episode of Gossip Girl on Monday, villainness Georgina Sparks (Trachtenberg) was supposedly revealed as the nasty scribe behind the CW show's titular Upper East Side gossip blog -- although many fans and critics online were skeptical.

Trachtenberg, 26, spoke to Us Weekly Tuesday about filming the shocking episode. "I knew about the last scene in November, a few days before we were filming it," the actress explained. (On Monday's episode, after Georgina ruins Blair Waldorf's royal wedding by exposing her still-fervent love for Chuck Bass in a taped video confession, she's seen typing away at the Gossip Girl blog, which had been out of commission for several months.)

"I was very shocked with the cliffhanger," she added. "I knew the 100th episode would end with a bang, but definitely didn't expect that!"

The star says that her castmates -- Leighton Meester, Blake Lively, Penn Badgley, Ed Westwick and others-- were likely in the dark about the the shocker.

"On the 'big secret episodes,' only the people involved in the last scene get the script pages," she said to Us, "I was the only one in the scene!"

So, was the big scene a red herring or what? "I don't eat herring," she teased. "I've only just started to appreciate yellowtail sashimi."

