Michelle Trachtenberg isn't down with booty calls.

At Monday's Labyrinth Theater Company's 9th Annual Gala Benefit, the 26-year-old Gossip Girl star told Us Weekly her exes tend to creep back into her life during the holidays.

"My mom cooks a massive feast, and every year ex-boyfriends start texting me things like, 'Hey! What's going on? How's your mom?'" Tractenberg said. "And I have to say, buddy, it's not going to happen."

Trachtenberg -- whose former flames include Fall Out Boy rocker Pete Wentz, Sex and the City's Jason Lewis, X-Men's Shawn Ashmore and The Muppets' Jason Segel -- said she's too busy with her career to focus on past relationships.

"Blair's wedding is very exciting. This morning I was wearing a huge fascinator," she said of her Gossip Girl alter-ego, Georgina Sparks. "It is definitely a royal wedding. It's gorgeous and beautiful, and Georgina is the only one in black."

