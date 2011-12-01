Michelle Trachtenberg was a vampire slayer's little sister on Buffy, and she almost got to fall in love with a creature of the night on the silver screen, too!

The 26-year-old actress told Us Weekly Wednesday at the opening of LOLA in NYC that she was indeed considered to play Kristen Stewart's role of Bella Swan in the Twilight films. "There was definitely interest here and there because there's only so few pale girls in Hollywood," she explained.

"I've known [director] Catherine Hardwicke since the movie Thirteen," she said. "I was actually supposed to star in that, but I was on Buffy at the time." (Hardwicke, who went on to directed the very first Twilight film in 2009, directed the saga's star Nikki Reed in the 2003 drama and Evan Rachel Wood played the film's primary character. Reed cowrote the gritty screenplay.)

So why did the part of Bella end up going to Stewart, 21? "I guess schedules never worked out," Trachtenberg explained.

"I already have Buffy," she added. "I've already done the vampire thing."

But the Gossip Girl star doesn't want to speculate how her life would be different if she'd starred opposite Robert Pattinson in the blockbuster films. "[Hypothetical answers mean] you're not living in the moment and you're looking negatively at what you're doing now," she mused.

