Great love advice from Michelle Williams!

Now dating Jason Segel for three months, the My Week With Marilyn actress opens up in the new issue of Flare magazine about her thoughts on relationships. (The Oscar nominee's exes include the late Heath Ledger, father of her 6-year-old daughter Matilda, and director Spike Jonze.)

"You deserve more than just somebody who's nice to you," Williams, 31, tells Flare (via Just Jared). "I think that so often these days, niceness seems like it should be enough because it seems like such a rare quality but when you get inside of it, you think, 'Hmmm … I can be pretty nice to myself.' What about these other things? Life is too short and too crappy to not try to get more of what you want."

Us Weekly broke the news of Williams' relationship with Segel, 32, in March, and since then the couple has been seen spending quality time together with Matilda.

"I never thought Jason would ever date someone with a kid," a Segel confidante told Us. "But he's taking everything in stride. He's ready to be a grown-up." And Williams has "fallen for him hard," a source said. "She's really giving this a shot."

It also sounds like Segel's spontaneous and care-free attitude may have rubbed off on Williams. "You should never wear jewelry in the summer," she tells Flare. "You should always be ready to jump into a lake at any time."

