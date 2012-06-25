Get ready for their summer of love!

Michelle Williams and Jason Segel showed their fans Saturday that their relationship is still going strong -- happily hitting the streets of NYC together. The couple, who Us Weekly first reported were dating in March, went for a stroll in the warm weather and enjoyed each other's company.

Sporting a smile, Williams, 31, looked beautiful despite the blazing temperatures in her casual summer ensemble of a white dress shirt, short jean shorts, flats and dark shades. Segel, 32, meanwhile, took casual to the next level by sporting a scruffy beard, gray pants, blue short-sleeved dress shirt and sneakers.

A source told Us last week that the stars "are totally in love," with Segel even eager to become a father figure to Williams' daughter Matilda, 6 (with her late ex, Heath Ledger). "He's been doing all sorts of 'dad stuff' with her, like drawing and playing music," the source said.

Since the longtime friends began dating this spring, The Five-Year Engagement actor and Take This Waltz actress have kept a low-profile. Their stroll Saturday was no exception -- with PDA kept to a minimum. Back in April, a beaming Segel alluded to their relationship to Extra.

"I think we would just very much like to be happy," he said. "That's all I'm going to say about it."

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Michelle Williams, Jason Segel Step Out for a Romantic Stroll in NYC