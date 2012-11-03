Michelle Williams, Jason Segel's Brooklyn Apartment Under Water

UsWeekly

It might be a while before Michelle Williams and Jason Segel can go home again.

Like hundreds of other New York buildings, the couple's Brooklyn apartment (located in the borough's artsy Red Hook neighborhood) flooded as Hurricane Sandy unleashed its wrath on the East Coast Monday, Oct. 29.

PHOTOS: Dawson's Creek stars, then and now

According to the Daily Mail, Williams and Segel's residence, located in a converted 19th century warehouse, as well as the surrounding area are still largely underwater, just a few months after the Oscar nominee and the "How I Met Your Mother" star, both 32, moved in.

A TIME magazine report from Thursday details the extent of the damage facing Red Hook residents and business owners.

In the superstorm's wake, the flooded neighborhood's electricity has been shut off. Fairway, the grocery store located underneath the renovated warehouse where Williams and Segel reside, was forced to dump nearly all of its wares. (TIME reports that, as the week stretched on, a "stench of meat beginning to rot hung over the [store's] muddied rear entrance.")

PHOTOS: Michelle Williams' sophisticated style

As Red Hook slowly begins to rebuild itself, Williams and Segel (as well as Williams' 7-year-old daughter, Matilda) are reportedly staying at the brownstone, located in Brooklyn's more inland Boerum Hill area, which she purchased in 2005 with her late partner Heath Ledger.

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Michelle Williams, Jason Segel's Brooklyn Apartment Building Underwater Post-Hurricane Sandy

Click through to see more photos from throughout Michelle and Jason's romance ...