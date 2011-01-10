Actress Michelle Williams is launching a yoga center for single mothers.

The "Brokeback Mountain" star has been raising 5-year-old daughter Matilda as a single mom since her ex-boyfriend, actor Heath Ledger, died of a toxic combination of prescription drugs in January 2008.

She credits yoga with helping her cope with the tragedy and reveals that the inner peace she found through the exercise inspired her to co-found the Yoga for Single Moms Project, which is now launching a pilot program in Boston.

She tells Marie Claire magazine, "Yoga gave me relief like nothing else; it made be a better person and a better mother. I could come back to my daughter anew. And then I started to think about how expensive it is to get a babysitter to take a yoga class, which makes it out of reach for so many women.

"The idea behind the program is that if you can clear the time, we do the rest. It provides child care while the mom is in the yoga class, and it's all free."

