LOS ANGELES (AP) -- Mickey Rooney has obtained a temporary restraining order against his stepson, who is accused in court documents of abusing the actor and meddling in his finances. Attorneys for Rooney obtained a restraining order on Monday requiring stepson Chris Aber to stay 100 yards award from the 90-year-old and his home.

Court documents state Aber has prevented Rooney from leaving the house, forced the actor to sign documents without reading them and has been withholding food and medicine. The filing describes Aber as making Rooney a "prisoner in his own home."

Rooney's film career spans more than eight decades and he's received four Academy Award nominations and an honorary Oscar.

Attempts to locate a working phone number for Aber were unsuccessful.