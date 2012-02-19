LOS ANGELES (AP) -- Woody Allen's romantic fantasy "Midnight in Paris" and Alexander Payne's family drama "The Descendants" have won top screenplay honors from the Writers Guild of America.

With his biggest hit in decades, writer-director Allen earned the guild's prize Sunday for original screenplay on "Midnight in Paris." The film stars Owen Wilson as a modern Hollywood writer who gets a chance to hang with his literary idols in the 1920s Paris of Hemingway and Fitzgerald.

Director Payne shared the adapted screenplay honor with co-writers Nat Faxon and Jim Rash. Based on the novel by Kaui Hart Hemmings, "The Descendants" stars George Clooney as a Hawaiian dad struggling to tend to his two daughters after a boating accident puts his wife in a coma.

