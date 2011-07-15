The much-anticipated 'Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows - Part 2' broke the all-time domestic box office record for a midnight opening after nationwide screenings last night, taking in a whopping $43.5 million.

The film -- the final adventure in the Harry Potter movie series -- also broke the midnight opening record for IMAX theaters, with $2 million in gross revenue after being shown on an unprecedented number of IMAX screens, according to distributor Warner Bros.

The midnight opening record comes on the heels of the film also setting the record for advance ticket sales, with many opening day shows sold out weeks in advance. Many theaters ran Harry Potter marathons leading up to the midnight openings and some fans turned the event into a celebration by dressing up as their favorite characters.

'Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows - Part 2' features Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint and Emma Watson reprising their iconic roles, and the film's ensemble cast features Helena Bonham Carter, Ralph Fiennes, Maggie Smith, and Emma Thompson.

