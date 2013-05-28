Miguel's latest controversy is no accident. One week after the "How Many Drinks?" singer unintentionally kicked a fan in the face during his performance at the Billboard Music Awards, the 27-year-old went on a Twitter rant May 27.

"I'm proud of my heritage, but honestly, black people are the most judgmental people in the world. Sh-t's sad, man," the BET Award winner wrote. "We've been conditioned, pre-programmed to hate ourselves. That's why I appreciate those who choose to think and act for themselves regardless of ethnicity or culture."

Miguel continued, "The problem can not be fixed until the problem is recognized. Not everyone is the same thank goodness. And obviously, I love all my fans. Of course everyone is judgmental. I just personally believe we are the most critical of our own."

Though Miguel's comments divided his Twitter followers, he did receive messages of support from DJ Ruckus and singer Emma Nyra.

