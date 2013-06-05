Miguel has responded to reports suggesting that producers warned him not to jump during his Billboard Music Awards performance, where he accidentally kicked a fan in the head, telling Us Weekly that he was not told any special instruction before taking the stage.

"The reports claiming that Miguel was warned by producers not to jump are completely false," his rep tells Us exclusively.

On Tuesday, June 4, an attorney for injured fan, Khyati Shah, told TMZ that his client had been exhibiting symptoms that could indicate brain damage. While the lawyer said neurological tests and potential legal action are pending, the "Sure Thing" singer tells Us that Shah's health remains at the forefront of his mind

"A number of attempts were made to reach Khyati and her lawyer after the performance to see how she was doing and whether any assistance could be offered," his rep shares. "Khyati’s well-being has been and continues to be of the utmost concern to Miguel."

Shortly after the May 19 performance -- when Miguel attempted a daring leap across the stage and missed his mark, accidentally kicking Shah's head in the process -- he spoke to Billboard next to Shah, who was holding an ice pack on her elbow.

"We met under not the best circumstance, but I think we're OK," he told the reporter.

In a nod to his breakout hit "Adorn," Shah said at the time: "I adorn him."

