At the age of 47, "Austin Powers" actor Mike Myers is about to become a first-time father.

The actor's wife, Kelly Tisdale, is currently in her second trimester. "I can confirm they are expecting a child," Myers' rep tells New York Post's Page Six.

The two began dating in 2006, after Myers split from his first wife, comedy writer and actress Robin Ruzan. Myers and Tisdale secretly tied the knot in a private ceremony in New York in 2010.

