Mike Myers Welcomes First Child

It's a boy for Mike Myers! Myers' rep confirmed to Us Weekly the earlier report by Life & Style that the funnyman and his wife, Kelly Tisdale, are the proud parents of a bundle of joy whom they've christened with a tough-guy name.

"The baby is named Spike and was born two weeks ago!" an insider tells the mag.

No word on whether the "Austin Powers" star greeted his Mini-Me tot in true Dr. Evil fashion by immediately telling him, "Zip it!"

Myers, 48, began dating the 30 something Tisdale in 2006, not long after his 12-year marriage to Robin Ruzan came to an end. The couple quietly tied the knot last fall.

In May, they announced they were "overjoyed" by the impending stork visit.

It remains unclear what inspired little Spike Myers' moniker (his dad is pals with director Spike Jonze), but he's now the newest member of Hollywood's creatively named baby club. From Apple to Zuma, click on for some highlights ...