Since the Jersey Shore's 2009 debut, the eight, ultra-tan housemates have skyrocketed to fame, with most of them picking up endorsement deals and flexing their entrepreneurial muscles: Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi has pickle-printed flip-flops, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro shills for the weight-loss supplement Xenadrine and Jenni "JWoww" Farley even had a short stint designing clothes -- remember Filthy Couture?

PHOTOS: 10 wildest Jersey Shore moments

So it makes sense that Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino and Boca Tanning Club have joined forces for a new partnership, where the always-bronzed star will be the face and body of the Florida-based sunless tanning company that offers salons open 24/7 in Florida, Texas, and New York.

VIDEO: See JWoww tell Sammi Giancola to "Grow Up!"

"It's so exciting to be a part of something like this," Sorrentino told Us Weekly on Aug. 10. "It's such a classy organization and the facilities are unique and state of the art. I'm just very excited for the future and expansion of the company -- and really putting the 'T' in 'GTL'!"

PHOTOS: The best self-tanners for a gorgeous glow

"There just really couldn't be a better fit in the world for our brand than Mike," Jen Boronico, owner of Boca Tanning Opportunities, Inc., told Us. "We're working with him on an aerosol spray tan and it'll be a beautiful bronze color that you'll be able to apply in your bathroom -- and look as tan as Mike."

Besides his new spokesmodel gig, Sorrentino (along with his other seven Jersey Shore housemates) have plenty to celebrate. The MTV reality series made its Season 4 debut Aug. 4 where it pulled in 8.8 million viewers, breaking the network's record for most-watched premiere episode.

Get more Us! Follow us on Twitter, Friend us on Facebook, Subscribe to Us Weekly