Former boxing champ Mike Tyson has dismissed reports he's heading to the U.K. to appear on hit reality show "Celebrity Big Brother," insisting he has "enough drama" in his own life to deal with.

"The Hangover" star was said to be on producers's; wish list for the next season of the program, in which a group of famous faces are holed up in a house and forced to live together with no way of contacting the outside world.

But Tyson has dismissed claims he will be competing for charity cash on the show and ruled out any chance of appearing in the future.

In a post on Twitter.com blog, he writes, "I'm shutting rumors down 2day. I'm not doing any Celebrity Big Brother shows either. I deal with enough drama. I'd never agree to it."

The fighter is no stranger to reality TV - he displayed his love for pigeon racing in "Taking on Tyson" and showed off his fancy footwork on Argentina's version of "Dancing With the Stars" earlier this year.