Mike Huckabee defended Josh Duggar in a Facebook post on Friday, in the wake of Duggar’s admission that he sexually assaulted children, including his sisters, when he was a teen. In a statement of support for the family, the Republican presidential candidate says, “Good people make mistakes and do regrettable and even disgusting things.”

Huckabee, on behalf of himself and his wife, argues “The fact that he confessed his sins to those he harmed, sought help, and has gone forward to live a responsible and circumspect life as an adult is testament to his family’s authenticity and humility.” The former Arkansas governor goes on to slam the “blood-thirsty media,” saying they don’t “understand” that “being a minor means that one’s judgment is not mature.”

This is not the first time Huckabee has stood up for the Duggar family. He commended the clan in his January book, God, Guns, Grits, and Gravy, saying that Jim Bob and Michelle’s children are “every parent’s dream” for their “attitudes toward each other, their parents, and their chores.” As Gossip Cop reported, Duggar’s parents released a statement Thursday in which they said they were “shocked” by their son’s “very bad mistakes,” but God had forgiven them.

So far, TLC has continued to air the family’s flagship series “19 Kids and Counting,” despite some blowback from outraged viewers. Read Huckabee’s full statement defending Duggar below.

“Janet and I want to affirm our support for the Duggar family. Josh’s actions when he was an underage teen are as he described them himself, ‘inexcusable,’ but that doesn’t mean ‘unforgivable.’ He and his family dealt with it and were honest and open about it with the victims and the authorities. No purpose whatsoever is served by those who are now trying to discredit Josh or his family by sensationalizing the story. Good people make mistakes and do regrettable and even disgusting things. The reason that the law protects disclosure of many actions on the part of a minor is that the society has traditionally understood something that today’s blood-thirsty media does not understand—that being a minor means that one’s judgement is not mature. No one needs to defend Josh’s actions as a teenager, but the fact that he confessed his sins to those he harmed, sought help, and has gone forward to live a responsible and circumspect life as an adult is testament to his family’s authenticity and humility. Those who have enjoyed revealing this long ago sins in order to discredit the Duggar family have actually revealed their own insensitive bloodthirst, for there was no consideration of the fact that the victims wanted this to be left in the past and ultimately a judge had the information on file destroyed—not to protect Josh, but the innocent victims. Janet and I love Jim Bob and Michelle and their entire family. They are no more perfect a family than any family, but their Christian witness is not marred in our eyes because following Christ is not a declaration of our perfection, but of HIS perfection. It is precisely because we are all sinners that we need His grace and His forgiveness. We have been blessed to receive God’s love and we would do no less than to extend our love and support for our friends. In fact, it is such times as this, when real friends show up and stand up. Today, Janet and I want to show up and stand up for our friends. Let others run from them. We will run to them with our support.”