Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher moving in together

Us Weekly

Home is where the heart is -- and for Mila Kunis, that means home is where boyfriend Ashton Kutcher is. Namely, at his 9,000-square-foot mansion in the Hollywood Hills.

PHOTOS: Mila and Ashton's hot romance

As the Feb. 25 issue of Us Weekly revealed, Kunis, 29, and Kutcher, 35, are taking their relationship to the next level: cohabitation. A source says the "Black Swan" star has been bunking with her "Two and a Half Men" actor beau while her own house is being remodeled, and she may make the move official soon.

"Ashton's male roommate is moving out to make room for her," the insider tells Us of the "Oz the Great and Powerful" actress. Adds another pal, "They really are perfect for each other."

PHOTOS: Mila's sexy style transformation

Indeed, the former "That '70s Show" co-stars have seemed totally in sync ever since they first stepped out together last spring, four months after the actor and Demi Moore announced the end of their six-year marriage. And though Kutcher and his ex are still legally wed, he and Kunis are definitely committed to each other. In recent months, they've taken their relationship to Australia, Italy, New York, and Iowa, where they dined with his family at Red Lobster.

PHOTOS: Ashton's love life

Kunis even planned a special surprise birthday party for her man: a star-studded fete at Go Kart World in Carson, Calif., with food from Umami Burger. (James Van Der Beek was among those in attendance.)

"They were friends first, and then it switched to love," a source tells Us of the couple. "That's a great foundation for a relationship."

i>Keep clicking for more photos of the happy couple ...