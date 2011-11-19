Mila Kunis made a Marine's dream come true on Friday night.

The 28-year-old "Black Swan" star made good on her promise to attend the Marine Corps Ball in Greenville, North Carolina, with Sgt. Scott Moore.

Though the event was closed off to the media, Marine spokesperson Capt. Scott Sasser told Access Hollywood that Kunis and Sgt. Moore were both "enjoying the night."

“Everything went well," he added. "It was a great experience for everybody."

Sgt. Moore first invited Kunis to be his date in July via YouTube. At the time, he was serving his second combat deployment in Musa Qala, Afghanistan.

"I always thought I had a chance, and sometimes that's all you need," he explained after the video went viral. "The Marines I work with did their best to spread [the YouTube clip] around."

When Kunis accepted, "My initial reaction was disbelief," Sgt. Moore said. "It's going to be a great experience to meet her, and it's going to make the ball more special for everyone."

Shortly after Kunis received her YouTube invitation, her "Friends with Benefits" costar Justin Timberlake received his own from Marine Cpl. Kelsey De Santis. He also accepted and accompanied Cpl. De Santis on November 12 in Richmond, Virginia.

