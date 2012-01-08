Mila Kunis earned a place on Hollywood's best dressed list last year thanks to the head-turning red carpet looks she chose promoting Black Swan and Friends With Benefits. PHOTOS: The best dressed stars of 2011And for the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital's 50th Anniversary Gala in Beverly Hills on Saturday the 28-year-old actress stepped out in her most daring dress yet -- a sexy purple lace-up Prabal Gurung design hot off the Spring 2012 runway.

PHOTOS: Mila's sexy transformation

Kunis, who was just named the latest face of Christian Dior and claims to be "just learning about fashion," paired the violet number with Elie Saab shoes, a Killian clutch and wore her hair in loose waves.

VIDEO: Mila Kunis defends Justin Timberlake -- in Russian!

"In my daily life, I don't wear the most feminine pieces," she recently told WWD. "But I love to feel feminine when I'm on the red carpet."

Get more Us! Follow us on Twitter, Friend us on Facebook, Subscribe to Us Weekly