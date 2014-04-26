Gone country! Pregnant Mila Kunis and fiance Ashton Kutcher turned up the PDA as they attended the Stagecoach Music Festival in Indio, Calif., on Friday. The future spouses (and parents!) let loose, as Kutcher threw on a cowboy hat and Kunis proudly displayed her baby bump!

Kunis, 30, and the "Two and a Half Men" actor were on hand to watch Eric Church and Lynyrd Skynyrd, but only had eyes for each other. During the outdoor event, which is considered to be Coachella's country version, Kutcher wrapped his arms around Kunis as she held on to his hand. At one point, Kunis flashed her growing belly (and engagement ring!) while throwing her brunette locks up in a ponytail.

The "Jupiter Ascending" actress wore a black top and pink and purple plaid shirt for the fun day out, while Kutcher, 36, wore a red Iowa T-shirt, jeans, and boots. "They looked blissfully happy," an onlooker told Us of the couple. "They were dancing to the music and sharing kisses as Wild Feathers played." (The duo recently returned from New Orleans, where they attended the wedding of Kutcher's older sister, Tausha.)

Us exclusively broke news earlier this month that the "That '70s Show" costars are expecting a baby girl. "Ashton is doting on Mila," a friend told Us at the time. Another added: "Mila absolutely loves being pregnant."

