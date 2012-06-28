Mila Kunis loves playing matchmaker -- and, she tells the July issue of GLAMOUR, she could use one herself.

"I'm OK in my personal life," the sexy Ted star, 26, says. "I've never dated. I can say this honestly: I don't know what it’s like to date. But also, how am I going to date? I'm not in one state long enough."

PHOTOS: Mila's super-sexy transformation

Kunis, who was in a longterm relationship with Macaulay Culkin until late 2010, has most recently been spending quality time with former That '70s Show costar Ashton Kutcher.

"They're not exclusive, but they are hanging out and seeing where it's going," a source close to the pair explained of Kunis and Kutcher, who infamously split from Demi Moore after six years of marriage last fall. "They've been hot for each other for years!"

PHOTOS: Costar couples

But Kunis tells Glamour that she wishes she were anonymous enough to try internet dating. "I would do Internet dating instead of going out to bars. In two seconds I would. It makes so much more sense!"

She enjoys it vicariously, though. "I love those sites. I go on and I pick the guys for my friends. I think it's great. It's online shopping! We all get together with our laptops and have a glass of wine. Then we message the guy."

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Mila Kunis: "I've Never Dated"