They're doing it for their country!

Mila Kunis and Justin Timberlake have both confirmed it: they're each going to a Marine Corps Ball!

Kunis, 27, confirmed that she would be attending the Marine Corps Ball in Greenville, North Caolina, with Sgt. Scott Moore on Nov. 18; Timberlake, 30, also accepted his invite to the Marine Corps Ball right outside of Washington, D.C. with Corporal Kelsey De Santis on Nov. 12.

"Never did I say that I was not going," Kunis said on Thursday at a press conference. The tale of her backing out due to production obligations was made up, she said, but "people believed it, unfortunately."

"I am attending," she added. "I will be there." When the crowd cheered for her, she stopped them. "Hold on! There's no need to applaud. It's nothing great, you guys! I accepted an invitation, and I'm staying true to my word."

Kunis explained that she got "permission to be released from work for the day," and she'll be "flying in, then flying back out" so she can attend the event.

When Timberlake was asked if he said yes to De Santis' invitation, he said yes. "But not because she shouted out one of my songs, which I do love," he said at Thursday's press conference. (De Santis made a reference to Timberlake's 2002 hit "Cry Me a River" in her YouTube video invitation.) "And not because she had all those beefcake military guys behind her to try to intimidate me -- although that probably would have worked by itself. I don't get asked out ever! So I was very flattered by that."