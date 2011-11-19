GREENVILLE, N.C. (AP) -- Film star Mila Kunis has made good on her promise to a Marine who had been serving in Afghanistan.

Kunis and Marine Sgt. Scott Moore attended the annual Marine Corps Ball on Friday in Greenville, N.C. The annual event marks the founding of the Marines in 1775.

Back in July, the data systems technician asked Kunis to be his date for the ball in a YouTube video. He was deployed to Afghanistan at the time.

Kunis accepted his invitation soon after the video was posted.

The actress' appearance comes just days after "Friends With Benefits" co-star Justin Timberlake attended a Marine Corps Ball with Cpl. Kelsey De Santis in Richmond, Va.