Days after Mila Kunis flaunted her incredible post-baby body on the red carpet at the premiere of her new sci-fi flick "Jupiter Ascending," the gorgeous new mom sat down with Conan O'Brien, where she explained that some physical changes caused by her pregnancy were more noticeable than others.

We're talking about her boobs.

Conan broached the delicate subject by showing Mila a photo from the Jupiter Ascending premiere on Monday which appeared to show her co-star Channing Tatum sneaking a peek at her cleavage.

"He really wasn't," Kunis said, laughing. "But boy do these things grow."

The 31-year-old actress said that the change was so dramatic that she found herself at a loss for what to do about her now-sizable decolletage.

"I don't know how to deal with them, because I've never had them," Kunis explained during her Conan appearance. "I always dressed for a flat-chested girl, and all of the sudden I'm busty… This is amazing to me. It's like a whole new world."

And the change has not gone unnoticed by others.

"Men actually look at my boobs!" Kunis said. "I've never had that before."

"I'm just staring so hard at your forehead right now," Conan deadpanned.

On Monday, ET surprised Kunis at her Hollywood premiere with a videotaped love note from her fiancé, Ashton Kutcher.

